Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority’s Board on Thursday approved Rs.40.53 billion budget of the Authority for the financial year 2018-19.

The Board held its meeting here at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Chairman CDA, Usman Akhtar Bajwa. On this occasion Member Finance Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz, Member Administration Nadeem Akbar Malik, Member Estate Khushal Khan, Member Planning and Design Asad Mehboob Kiyani and Member Engineering Sajjad Zaidi were also present.

The total outlay of the budget has been estimated at Rs.40,538.42 million for the financial year 2018-19, which is 6 percent more than previous financial year. According to the CDA officials, Rs.10,575.42 million would be received from government grants including PSDP budget while Rs 23,565.22 million would be received from CDA sources.

Total receipts have been estimated at Rs.23,565.22 million. The development budget is estimated as Rs.21,743.13 million, which is 54 percent of the total budget. Non-development expenditure is estimated at Rs.10,200.51 million, while provision of Rs.6,397.78 million for MCI formations’ pay and allowances and non-development expenditure on provisional basis as requested by MCI has also been proposed. However, the arrangement shall be subject to the approval of Ministry of CADD/competent authority. The apparent deficit in the budget is due to provision kept for the MCI. It will be met provisionally from CDA sources and eventually will be made good through demand of funds / grant from the federal government, the officials explained.

Speaking in the meeting, Chairman CDA said that the budget is development-oriented and the focus has been given to acquisition of land, development of stalled sectors where development is pending since many years, construction of land fill site, road infrastructure and other projects of public welfare.

In the budget, funds amounting to Rs.3,000 million have been allocated for acquisition of land and payment for Built up Property. Rs.1000 million have been allocated for the infrastructure development of Sector I-15, Rs.500 million have been proposed for the construction of grade separation facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayaban-e-Suharwardy and Kashmir Highway, Rs.100 million for construction of land fill site, Rs.100 million for construction of cultural complex at Shakarparian, Rs.100 million for construction of Service Road (South) of Blue Area, sector E-11 and Rs.100 million for provision of water and sewerage services in F-8/F-9, Blue Area.

Similarly, construction of major roads of Model Village Kuri would also begin during 2018-19 for which funds amounting to Rs. 100 million have been approved during the meeting.

Master Plan of Islamabad would also be reviewed during financial year 2018-19 and necessary funds amounting to Rs.100 million have been allocated for the purpose.

Funds amounting to Rs.100 million have been allocated, each, for construction of Barma Bridge at Lehtrar Road, Orchard Scheme Murree Road and for refunds to the allottees of flats in sector I-15. Projects including construction of additional block at Capital Hospital, G-6, protection of CDA’s acquired land in Islamabad and providing/fixing of boundary pillars for demarcation of CDA / ICT boundary would be completed during the financial year 2018-19 and funds amounting to Rs.50 million, Rs.25 million and Rs.10 million have been allocated for the these projects respectively. During the financial year 2018-19, a grant from the PSDP of Rs.7000 million has been received for Signal Free Corridor of Islamabad Expressway.