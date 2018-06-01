Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on Global Day of Parents said the purpose to observe this day is to highlight the significance, greatness and respect of the parents in the society.

The basic purpose of this day is to promote the sentiments of affection, thankfulness and love. He said eternal and worldly success is linked with serving the parents. He said no region, nation or segment of the society has ever refused the greatness of the parents. He said parents are substitute of true and honest sentiments, which have no alternative in the lives.

He said relations between children and their parents are free from any worldly demand. He said, Allah Almighty has put the paradise under the feet of the mothers while the father has been termed as the door of Jannah.

He maintained all his worldly successes are the result of best teaching and training of his parents.

“The beauty of relation of parents is that they construct our personality with hard work and dedication. Parents can be paid best tributes by giving them their due status of respect and honour in the society and today we should reiterate our commitment to maintain our love and affection with the parents as well as to enhance passion for their service,” concluded the Chief Minister.

WB delegation calls

on Shehbaz

A delegation of World Bank official, led by Country Director South Asia Region Patchamuthu Illangovan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The ongoing development programmes aimed at social sector improvement came under discussion.

Patchamuthu Illangovan said Punjab had made tremendous economic development under the leadership Shehbaz Sharif and its infrastructure had been transformed on modern lines.

Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had worked very hard for improving the quality of people’s lives and the Punjab government’s performances had remained wonderful during the last five years. “Credit of this wonderful performance goes to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added and pledged that cooperation with the Punjab government would continue.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government had undertaken the journey of development with speed. “The youth are engines of development and the goal of development can be achieved by empowering them.” He said that a technical university had been set up in Rahim Yar Khan. He said that agriculture is the backbone of national economy and unique steps had been taken for its development on modern lines. “The World Bank is the best partner of Punjab and we are thankful for its cooperation in different sectors.

Wonderful cooperation has existed between World Bank and the Punjab government during the last 10 years and the World Bank’s assistance is praiseworthy,” he added.

He maintained that the land record management and information system had been completed with the cooperation of World Bank and the system was fully utilised during the current wheat procurement campaign. “The World Bank has also provided consultancy services for improving different sectors and the collaboration of Punjab government and World Bank with regard to Green Punjab Project and Cities Development programme is a welcome step,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mansha-Ullah Butt, Zakiya Shahnawaz, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Chairman P&D and others were also present on the occasion.