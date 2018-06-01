Share:

300 beneficiaries graduate from Coca-Cola-funded vocational centre

LAHORE (PR): The graduation ceremony of more than 300 female students was held at the Pasrur Vocational Training Center, which is a part of a Coca-Cola funded project ‘Women Economic Empowerment Programme’ in partnership with Kashf Foundation. Since 2017, five community based vocational training centers have been set up under this programme, and these centers have delivered 3-month training sessions to the local low-income women of the area, focusing on non-traditional trade for women like football stitching. The ceremony was attended by all the graduating students, and by Roshaneh Zafar, managing director of Kashf Foundation, and Fahad Qadir, Director Public Affairs & Communications of Coca-Cola Pakistan.

OLX investment in CarFirst will be a game changer in auto sector

LAHORE (PR): OLX has invested in CarFirst to revolutionise the way cars are traded in Pakistan. This OLX investment in CarFirst can be marked as one of the biggest funding rounds in Pakistan’s startup history and will deliver the most comprehensive experience to auto buyers and sellers in the country. The combination of OLX’s largest online auto inventory and CarFirst’s hassle-free car trading services will provide buyers, sellers, and dealers with industry-leading products and services. Car sellers will be able to sell their cars through either the OLX classifieds platform or at CarFirst’s Purchase Centers. This will bring the world of online car trading together with an on-ground network of value added car services.

ABL Islamic Asset Allocation Fund launched

LAHORE (PR): ABL Asset Management has announced the launch of ABL Islamic Asset Allocation Fund (ABLIAAF), an open-end Shariah compliant asset allocation scheme. ABLIAAF provides an ideal opportunity for investors to generate competitive returns through a mix of Shariah compliant fixed income and equity investments. The fund is now open for subscription. ABL Islamic Asset Allocation Fund will operate under the guidelines of Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors Private Limited. The Shariah Supervisory Counsel is headed by Mufti Irshad Ahmad Aijaz, who is a renowned Shariah scholar and is also the chairman of SBP-Shariah Advisory Board. ABLIAAF will invest in Shariah Compliant Equity, Fixed Income, Money Market Instruments and any other instruments as permitted by the SECP and Shariah Advisor.

Huawei publishes Global Connectivity Index 2018

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, a global leader in ICT related solutions and systems, recently published the Global Connectivity Index 2018. The Huawei Global Connectivity Index 2018 (GCI), now in its fifth year, the GCI ‘S-curve’ is a visual representation of 79 nations’ path to the digital economy and the relationship between GCI score and GDP. Huawei’s Global Connectivity Index (GCI) measures how nations are progressing with digital transformation using information and communications technology (ICT). It is a quantitative assessment that comprehensively evaluates connectivity from both a national and industrial perspective.

Ufone holds event

LAHORE (PR): Honoring the values of kindness, sharing and charity, Ufone organised an event to highlight the work of two exceptional Pakistani individuals under Ramazan campaign ‘Bano Achai Ki Misaal’.

The gathering’s aim was to showcase the work of Mrs Farzana Shoaib, founder of Binte-Fatima Old Home, and Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat, giving bloggers and media representatives a chance to personally interact with these extraordinary people and hear their inspiring stories.

Ufone, through its campaign, has always stressed on highlighting small gestures of kindness and small deeds of goodness that have left a lasting impact on the lives of those in need. The campaign highlights how small acts can go on to take shape of large-scale initiatives and inspires other to replicate these in their own communities building a society based on brotherhood and compassion. Both of these exceptional people, like Dr Saqib and Mrs Shoaib, are glowing examples of how one committed person can impact the lives of many by taking a small act to a large-scale initiative.

Hoping to create greater awareness of the remarkable work being done by both these people, and to kindle a spirit of generosity in others, Ufone is supporting these admirable people and their institutions.