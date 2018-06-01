Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday made conditional with the court orders all transfers and posting made in last month, observing that “the court would analyze all these transfer and posting,”.

The top judge restrained the Punjab government from implementing the transfer and posting orders made during the last month. He passed the order while taking suo motu notice on the transfer and posting made during the last month. “Everybody is being favoured,” the CJP remarked. The bench asked the Punjab chief secretary to explain as to why all these transfers and postings were ordered just two day before the end of the constitutional term of the provincial government. On it, the chief secretary replied that the government’s favourite people were appointed in the official department and therefore, they were transferred. The court ordered all the provincial governments to submit record of all the posting and transfer made recently within a week.

Several officers transferred, posted

The Punjab government issued orders of transfer and posting of several officers.

AIG Research and Development Kunwar Shahrukh is transferred and posted as Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrolling. Akhtar Abbas has been posted as additional secretary information and culture on deputation. Deputy Secretary (Admin) Labor Department Mohammad Shakir was transferred and posted as Secretary of Minimum Wages Board. Leave for Sikandar Zulqarnain for two months was approved while Deputy Secretary Local Government Zahid Mehmood was posted as Deputy Secretary Development. The Punjab government has promoted and posted Dr Farkhanda Hafeez to Grade-20 and posted at Children's Hospital as professor of pediatric.