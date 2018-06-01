Share:

KARACHI - Marked decline in the temperature from 46 degree Celsius just a day ago to 37 degree Celsius on Thursday failed to bring much respite as the day felt like 42 degree Celsius amidst humidity as high as 68 percent.

Wind that blew from southwest at a speed of 19Km also could not offer much relief to the Karachiites scared of heat exhaustion consequently a considerable low presence of people on streets could be seen with headgears, generally comprising a wet piece of cloth.

Makeshift arrangements made on roadside by different government organizations as well as NGOs to help people inflicted with heatstroke coupled with special arrangements in different hospitals and medical facilities proved to be a good exercise to be kept well prepared for any emergency. Doctors talking to APP appreciative of the spirit shown by concerned citizens Thursday to shower fellow citizens directly exposed to sun warned that quality of water must be ensured.

Sprinkling polluted water is an additional threat as this hold risk of skin infections besides other hygiene related issues, said Dr Qamar Abbas. These matters must not be taken lightly, he said emphasizing that while people must be advised to remain cognizant of hygiene so that a well intentioned gesture may not turn into health threat for others, said the senior physician. He further suggested that roadside camps must also be made to have adequate storage of clean water that may be used only if and when required by the victims of heat injury.

Dr Sulaiman Ali advised people to ensure that may not be exposed to two extreme temperatures within shortest span of time as could affect the chemical balance in their body.

Explaining his stance, he said people moving out of airconditioned room must not immediately get exposed to day heat and must spend a few minutes in a shaded place be at their office, house or work place.

Dr Saadia Ismail urged people to enhance their fresh fruit intake coupled with water and juices with minimum consumption of spices, oil and complex food items, particularly those rich in protein and fat. Extreme weather conditions were said to impact the metabolism demanding needed caution in terms of food choice as well measures adopted to buffer heat.