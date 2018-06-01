Share:

LAHORE - A total of 48 people have so far been arrested and 17 imprisoned for violating the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance promulgated in 1981

Sub-clause of Section 4 of the Ehteram-e-Ramaza Ordinance 1981 under which the detentions have been ordered states “Whoever contravenes provisions of sub-section (1) shall be punishable with simple imprisonment up to three months, fine up to Rs50,000 or both”.

A magistrate or an assistant commissioner can make arrests if he feels the offence is punishable under the ordinance.

A spokesman for the city administration said these arrests were made in Shahdrah, Badami Bagh, Begum Kot, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Old Anarkali and Factory Area.

Twenty-seven hotels were also closed. Before Ramazan it was decided during a district peace committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed to arrest people playing music in Ramazan.

Around 90 citizens were punished for violating Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance during last year Ramazan.

All the main super stores, malls and restaurants are closed during the fasting hours. The loud music in the cars played by the youth is easily observed during Ramazan but it has been neglected by the city administration.

The ordinance reads: “All cinema-houses, theatres and similar other establishments or institutions shall remain closed during the month of Ramazan from the time of sunset to the expiration of three hours thereafter.”

This sub-section has been implemented but according to Sharfiuddin, 55, who lives near Abbot Road said, “It is strange that even in Ramazan they (cinemas) do not put down the posters of movies and stage dramas. If Ehteram-e-Ramaza Ordinance is implemented then it should be implemented fully,” he said.

According to Section 4 of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Act, no proprietor, manager, servant or other person in charge of a hotel, restaurant or canteen, or other public place, shall knowingly and willfully offer or serve or cause to be offered or served any eatable during fasting hours in the month of Ramazan to any person who, according to tenets of Islam, is under an obligation to fast.