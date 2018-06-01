Share:

Islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency has booked two former chairmen Capital Development Authority and other officials of the Authority in connection with alleged illegal up-gradation of employees during 2007-13.

An FIR registered at the FIA Islamabad office under section 409/109 PPC r/w 5 (2) 47 PCA said that 34 officials were illegally promoted on personal requests basis during years 2007-13. “These employees were upgraded through abuse of powers and wrongly benefiting with millions of rupees. Even the seniority of employees was not taken into consideration as those at the bottom of the hierarchy were unfairly upgraded to higher scales,” read the allegation contained in the FIR. The Agency termed it a case of abuse of authority and held Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Farkhand Iqbal, the 2 ex-CDA Chairmen and Shaukat Ali former Member CDA Board, and other officials including M Ali Shah, Najma Azhar, M Hayyat Warraich, Syed Safdar Ali, M Suleman Sweto, Khalil Ahmed Soomro.

The FIR further stated that consequent upon enquiry no RE-15/2016, it transpired that number of near and dear employees of various directorates/formations of CDA were illegally upgraded in violation of rules and regulations during the year 2007-13. This act has caused loss of millions of rupees to the public exchequer but also promoted disparity among the employees.