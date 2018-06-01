Share:

GILGIT - Five people along with their vehicle were hit by an avalanche in Babusar near Chilas on Thursday.

Local people immediately started rescue operation and were able to pull out one person alive while four death bodies were recovered.

According to Diamer police, a group from Lahore had gone from Chilas to Babusar. Their vehicle was hit by an avalanche while they were returning from the Babusar Top. Officials said that three death bodies were sent to Lahore while the driver was a local and was buried in Chilas. The injured person was under treatment in DHQ Hospital Chilas.

Officials said that they had opened the road for all kind of traffic after removing snow from the road.

The Babusar Pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with Naran and Kaghan valleys, and is blanketed by snow at this time of the year. It is a scenic place, visited by thousands of tourists every year.