Share:

SIALKOT:- Four youth drowned in River Chenab while bathing there to beat the scorching heat near village Randheer-Begowala, Sambrial tehsil here on Thursday. According to police and rescue sources, four close friends identified as Niamat,17; Naeem, 18; 18-year-old Saqib and 20-year-old Hassan were bathing in River Chenab to beat the sizzling hot weather. In the meanwhile, they went into deep water and drowned. The divers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot were busy searching for the dead bodies in River Chenab when this report was being filed, Rescue 1122 officials informed.