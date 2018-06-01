Share:

BEIJING - A four-day international counter-terrorism forum hosted by China’s armed police force concluded in Beijing Thursday.

Themed “Mountain Counter-terrorism Strategy,” the Great Wall-2018 International Forum on Counter-terrorism event attracted more than 180 representatives from military and police from 28 countries including France, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt and Mexico.

“For a long time, like other countries, China has attached great importance to doing a good job on counter-terrorism, including preventing and fighting terrorism according to law,” said Wang Ning, commander of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force, when he addressed the closing ceremony.

“China’s armed police force hosts the ‘Great Wall’ forum in the hope of providing a platform of sharing, to explore mutual benefit and win-win results, and to enhance pragmatic exchanges and cooperation among international counterparts in the anti-terrorism field,” Wang said.

“China’s armed police force is willing to work closely with international counterparts to safeguard national security and social stability and defend a good life for the people, maintain national political security, especially the security of political power and institutions, and contribute more to the world peace and stability,” Wang said.

“The world today is a global village while its prosperity and development depend on peace and security,” said Commodore Adesola Akano Adesope, deputy director of Nigeria’s Foreign Liaison of Defense Intelligence Agency. “Development is unattainable where terrorism is unleashed.”

“It is only the right thing to do when we come together in a forum like this, to deliberate and share ideas on how to effectively enhance counter-terrorism capabilities,” Adesope said.

During the forum, participants attended discussion panels concerning mountain counter-terrorism tactics and shared their research and practices.

Initiated in November 2016, the biennial Great Wall forum is hosted at the People’s Armed Police Force special police college.

Xinhua