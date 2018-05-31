Share:

NEW YORK:-­ Kendrick Lamar has received the Pulitzer Prize for music. The 30-year-old rapper’s album ‘DAMN’ earned him recognition at the ceremony as he was given the prestigious honour - awarded for achievements in literature, journalism and music - at Columbia University in New York City on Wednesday. Although he didn’t make a speech, the star accepted the prize on a Facebook Live stream of the event, and briefly said: ‘’It’s an honour. ‘’I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition... it’s beautiful.’’ Previous musicians to win the prize include Bob Dylan, Hank Williams and Duke Ellington, but never a hip-hop artist.