Lomachenko has shoulder surgery

LOS ANGELES - Three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko had athroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, his promoter said Wednesday. A statement said the Ukrainian had the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, after sustaining the injury in his May 12 victory over Jorge Linares in New York. Lomachenko climbed off the canvas to stop Venezuela's Linares in the 10th round and claim the WBA lightweight world title. "The surgery, performed by world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr Neal S ElAttrache, will preclude Lomachenko from fighting August 25 as originally scheduled. Lomachenko will begin the recovery process immediately and is hopeful that he will defend his WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight titles before the end of the year."–AFP

Won't oppose WC place for Guerrero: CAS

LAUSANNE - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero took a step closer to appearing in the World Cup on Thursday after the top sports court said it would not oppose a temporary lifting of his drugs ban. Last week Guerrero filed an appeal with the Swiss Federal Court against a 14-month ban for cocaine use that would keep him out of the World Cup. He also filed for a stay, in effect asking that the ban be suspended until after the tournament. The CAS indicated it would not oppose a stay for Guerrero, who tested positive for traces of cocaine after a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in November. "Paolo Guerrero has also filed an urgent request for a stay of the execution of the suspension in order to be able to participate in FIFA World Cup in Russia," CAS said. "The CAS will not object to the request for a stay."–AFP

Morocco delegation to come on June 2

LAHORE - Morocco football delegation is visiting Pakistan on June 2 to convince PFF in their bid campaign for World Cup 2026. Member associations of world football’s governing body FIFA will vote at its congress in Moscow on June 13 a day before the opening game of this year’s tournament to decide the host of World Cup 2026. There is a joint North American bid of Canada, Mexico and the US along with this Morocco bid. The 2026 finals will comprise 48 teams for the first time, severely testing the capacity of a host. PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat said distinguished guests will be warmly welcomed in Pakistan as every FIFA member is respectable for the PFF. “We want to have good cordial relations with football community and the delegation visit defines PFF role in international football.”–Staff Reporter

Four matches decided in Bahria Cricket

LAHORE – Four matches were decided on the opening day of the Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament at Bahria Stadium here on Wednesday night. Green Caps Lahore King, ASK Marketing and Adnan Club fashioned out victories after beating their respective opponents. In the first match, Green Caps beat Youngsters Club by 28 runs. Lahore king beat Olakh Club by 6 runs in the second match while in the third match, ASK Marketing outlasted Budget Builders by four wickets and Adnan Club outpaced Shararpur Club by 19 runs in the last match of the day. Director Athar Associates Mian Usman inaugurated the event and former Test cricketer Abdul Rauf was the guest of honor.–Staff Reporter

KC to hold summer camps in various sports

LAHORE - Kinniard College is organising summer camps in six sports here from today (Friday). The coaching and training will be provided in cricket, hockey, basketball, football, table tennis and badminton, said KC Director Sports Ammara Rubab on Thursday. She said each camp is of 20-day duration in order to provide a platform to talented students and players to learn the finer points of their respective disciplines. "Qualified coaches will train the students in daily session with the help of latest coaching techniques and audio, video methods and lectures,” she added. "The coaches will also be working on mental fitness of the players and experts will also be providing necessary information on nutrition and fitness,” she said. "At the final stage, competitions will be arranged between the participants by placing them in teams to access their individual talent,” she added. The participants will be awarded certificates.–Staff Reporter