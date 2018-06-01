Share:

Islamabad - The Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday asked the city administration to initiate action against the invigilator accused of harassing more than 80 female students of Bahria College during examination.

The Ministry of Human Rights has written a letter to the chief commissioner Islamabad and asked to initiate action and submit the report on the incident as soon as possible, said an official.

The incident has gone viral on social media and it has become a matter of public concern, through evolving an effective strategy to address such issues proactively.

Meanwhile, the outgoing minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Baligh-ur-Rehman also directed the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to initiate an inquiry regarding the incident.

The statement issued said that the federal Minister has directed the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to launch an inquiry into the incident and blacklist the accused teacher. The minister also asked the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to immediately suspend the accused teacher.

Above 80 students of the Bahria College signed an online petition on social media against the lecturer Sadat Bashir for sexually harassing, passing indecent comments and inappropriately touching female students during biology practical.

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has also formed a two member committee including Principal IMPCC H-8/4 Prof Dr. Atta Muhammad and principal IMCG I-14/3 Ms Bilquis Nabi to hold the inquiry to probe the allegations levelled against Sadat Bashir and submit its report to FDE in seven days.

FBISE also formed a 03member committee to inquire the matter on the complaint filed by the Bahria College administration. FBISE controller Examination Fatima Tahira talking to The Nation said that the first formal meeting of the inquiry committee was held which started its proceedings.

She said that five students appeared before committee and verified their complaint today regarding misconduct of the invigilator.

She also said that the accused invigilator has been summoned to appear before the committee today and submit his response.