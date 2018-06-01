Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Thursday called the prosecution witness in the Baldia factory fire case on June 12.

Main accused Rehman alias Bhulo, Zubair alias Charia and others were produced before the ATC at judicial complex inside central jail, wherein the court directed to make record of testimony of the accused and directed to produce more witnesses to record their statements in the next hearing.

The police official told the court that as many as eleven witnesses have recorded their statements. Police submitted a report stating that the body parts of the deceased were collected from the burnt factory, while most of the dead bodies were buried. The police added that several bodies were identified with mobile phone record; the bodies were handed over for the postpartum to know the cause of death.

In last hearing, the police had filed the supplementary charge sheet that stated former chief of the MQM Karachi Tanzeemi Committee Hammad Siddiqui and others were named as absconders in the case while around a dozen others were left out for lack of evidence and the owners of the ill-fated industrial unit were listed among the prosecution witnesses.

According to the prosecution over 250 workers of the factory were burnt alive in a devastating fire that engulfed a multi-storey garment factory building in Baldia Town in September 2012.

Initially, the police had charge-sheeted the owners and some employees of the factory in the tragic incident. However, the reinvestigation of the case was ordered in 2015 through a joint investigation team after a JIT report submitted in the Sindh High Court that revealed that the factory was set on fire after its owners failed to pay protection money.

The JIT had named Hammad, Abdul Rehman, Zubair, Ali Hasan, Umar Hasan, Abdul Sattar, Iqbal Adeeb Khanum and four unidentified persons as proposed accused in the report. However, police contended that incriminating evidence was available only against the two proposed accused.