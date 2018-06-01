Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader MNA Nawab Khan Wasan has said that Nawaz Sharif is ‘maligning’ state institutions after his disqualification, adding that he will have to face the music for his ‘anti-state policies.’

Addressing an iftar party Thursday, he said that Nawaz Sharif unaware about the politics and the Pakistan Muslim League-F (PML-F) leaders are being in contacting with the PPP leadership.

Nawab said that the victory of PIA peoples’ unity CBA election goes to Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Faryal Talpure.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government always destroyed the institutions by privatisation and the PPP is always developed the institutions and was opposite the privatisation of the PIA.

He said that the PPP is the symbol of the unity of county always worked for the resolving of the problems of masses. He said that the PPP always provides jobs to youth when become in power.

He hoped that the PPP will win the upcoming general elections in all over the provinces with majority and will make government in national and provincial assemblies.

Earlier, Ali Ahmed Lashari, Hidayatulla and others address the party.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-F (PML-F) has decided to contest all constituencies including three national and six provincial assemblies’ seats of district Khairpur.

According to sources, the PML-F will decided to contest jointly with other GDA parties in all over Sindh and in district approved candidates names including former Sindh chief minster Justice (r) Sayed Ghous Ali Shah will contest on NA-2018 Khairpur-1 and PS-26 Khairpur-1.

Pir Sayed Sadaruddin on NA-209 and Sayed Qazim Ali Shah or Sayed Umar Shah on NA-210 while Mir Shah Nawaz on PS-27, Pir Mashooq Ali on PS-28, Dr Rafique Ahmed and Abdul Karim on PS-29, Pir Sayed Ismail and Sayed Qazim Ali Shah on PS-30 and Pir Sayed Rashid Shah and Sayed Abubakar will contest on PS-31.

Former MPA Sindh Nusrat Sahar advocate will also remained covering candidates for PS-30 Khairpur-1