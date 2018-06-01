Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zulfiqar Ali, a Pakistani prisoner on a death row in Indonesia, passed away in Jakarta, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Zulfiqar Ali was arrested by the Indonesian police in 2004 and convicted by a lower court in 2005.

His appeal against the sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court of Indonesia in 2008. In 2016, he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Throughout these years, the embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta was providing him legal and financial support, said a foreign ministry statement.

Pakistan, it said, was making efforts for his repatriation to Pakistan. “The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan had raised the issue of his clemency and repatriation with the Indonesian President during his visit to Pakistan on 26-27 January 2018. The matter was pending with the Supreme Court of Indonesia,” the statement said.

The embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta is coordinating with the family of the deceased for burial and transportation of his dead body to Pakistan, it added.