LAHORE - Pakistan women team played two practice Twenty20 matches against MCA Development team at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

According to information made available here on Thursday, in the first match, MCA team, batting first, collected 123 runs with Tariq Saeed scoring 46 and Sharvin 55 runs. From Pakistan, Kainat grabbed 3 wickets. In reply, Pakistan women could score 103 runs. Nain Abidi was top scorer with 30 runs while Nahida and Nida Dar could add 14 runs each.

The second Twenty20 practice match was won by Pakistan women who outclassed MCA Development team by 50 runs. Pakistan women opted to bat first and posted a decent total of 134 runs on the board in the allotted overs. Bismah played a stylish innings of 42 runs while Javeria Khan, slammed 27 and Muneeba 23. Hafizuddin and Vijay bagged 3 wickets each.

MCA team, in reply, were all out for 84 runs. Sharvin scored 24 runs while Aziz gathered 18. For Pakistan women, Anam, Sana, Nida and Nashra – all bowled well and succeeded in clinching two wickets each. Today (Friday), two more matches will be played as the first match will commence at 10am while the second match will be contested at 1:45pm.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman said that these practice matches will help Pakistan women a lot in prepare well for the event, they are going to take part. “I hope the girls will pratise well and learn a lot from these practice matches and perform exceptionally in their major assignment ahead,” he added.