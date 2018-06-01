Share:

ISLAMABAD - Outgoing Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is leaving the country on a positive note with progress taking place in every sector in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference here, she said the country was in turmoil in various areas in 2013 and now indicators were showing an overall improvement in every field.

The outgoing minister said that the country always progressed during the tenure of democratic governments as democracy was the only solution to country's problems. She said that a comparison between democratic governments and dictatorial regimes be made and then decided who put the country on the track to progress.

She said that the government has delivered in different sectors including energy, economy, infrastructure, health, education, security, foreign policy, road network, railways, information technology and culture.

The outgoing minister said that the PML-N government brought reforms in all sectors under the leadership of former premier Nawaz Sharif and the growth rate of Pakistan was unprecedentedly high. She said that her government’s efforts and strategy helped control terrorism due to the coordination between the armed forces and the civil government.

“There were 2,600 incidents of terrorism every year when our government took over in 2013. There is 90 percent decrease in incidents of terrorism today,” she said.

“Today, peace has returned to the country,” she said while praising the role of the army and sacrifices of soldiers in restoring peace in the country.

Talking about the arch-rival of the PML-N, the minister said that PTI chief Imran Khan was the one who sowed the seeds of politics of lies and altercation.

She hit hard at Khan and said that the PTI chief was anxious to become the prime minister but he perhaps was not aware of the responsibilities attached with the coveted job. “Khan had made tall claims but did nothing in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where his party was in power,” she said.

“Instead of eradicating corruption, the PTI shut down the Ehtsab (accountability) commission in the KP,” she added.

She clarified that opposition’s positive criticism was also necessary for better governance. Talking about the general election, she said that it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold a free and fair election on time. “The people of Pakistan are ready for the elections and no one can delay the polls if institutions also wanted the same,” she said without elaborating whether some institutions wanted to delay the polls.