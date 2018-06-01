Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday ordered the force to ensure foolproof security for Youm-e-Ali to be observed across the province on 21st of Ramazan.

The police were directed to put in place a comprehensive plan to provide security cover to at least 1620 scheduled sitting and mourning processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The IGP issued these directives while addressing to regional and district police officers through a video-link conference from the central police. Lahore CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains, Additional-IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Faisal Shahkar, RPO Bahawalpur Waseem Ahmed Sial, DIG Dr Moin Masood and DIG Legal Abdul Rab were also present on this occasion.

More than 40,000 policemen and volunteers will perform security duties throughout the province on the day while 261 walkthrough gates 5382 metal detectors and 996 CCTV cameras will be used for monitoring of religious gatherings.

On this occasion, Lahore CCPO briefed the IGP about the security plan to be implemented during the last 10 days of the holy month especially, on the occasion of “Youm-e-Ali” and “Jumma tul Wida”.