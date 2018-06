Share:

SIALKOT:- PPP Sialkot President Ch Ejaz Ahmed Cheema has joined the PTI and will announce it after his meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Banigala-Islamabad.

He expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan. Ejaz had been the PML-Q’s Tehsil Nazim of Daska during the Musharraf Regime. However, the local leadership of PPP has strongly criticised him for flying to the camps of PTI.