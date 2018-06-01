Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are hand in glove to hoodwink the people of Sindh once again in the name of a ‘separate province’ in the wake of coming general elections.

These views were expressed by Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor in a statement issued here on Thursday. He said the MQM and PPP are once again in cahoots to befool the voters of rural and urban areas of Sindh and exploit their sentiments on the issue of separate province. He said both PPP and MQM have ruled this province – there is a long history of their coalition provincial government- but they have done nothing for the betterment of either rural or urban people of Sindh.

The Pasban leader said their politics on the issue of separate province is a ploy to complement and supplement one another to befool the sentimental voters of rural and urban areas of Sindh. He said the Pasban has already exposed this shameful conspiracy against the people of Sindh and demanded constitutional rights for the megacities. He said giving constitutional right to the megacities of Pakistan would bury the politics of separate provinces and ethnic administrative units for good.

He said when we demand the rights for the megacities we talk not only about the rights of Karachi, but also for the rights of Lahore, and for the rights of our future megacities. Altaf Shakoor said that to keep Sindh united it is a must to give Karachi, a megacity, its due rights and this could only be done by amending the Constitution of Pakistan to insert a new clause about the megacity government, in article 140A. He said if the megacities are given their due share of resources and their own megacity administrations, the issue of separate province would die in Sindh, automatically.

Shakoor said this is why both the PPP and MQM are tight-lipped over the demand of megacity rights as they both fully know that it would be a death knell for their shameful politics of hatred and ethnic-linguistic divide.

He hoped that this time the voters of Sindh would not allow the PPP and MQM to play with their sentiments and they would reject both these faces of the same base coin, as their history and track record clearly show they are not committed to serve the people of urban or rural areas. They are committed to serve their vested interests through massive corruption, misadministration and patronising organised crime gangs.