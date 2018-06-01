Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentary board of Sindh province on Thursday finalized candidates for National Assembly and the provincial assembly seats for the upcoming general election.

The meeting held at the PTI secretariat Banigala and finalized Syed Tahir Hussain Shah for NA-206, Mubeen Ahmed for NA-207, Shah Mehmood Qureshi for NA-221, Mohammad Hakam for NA-227, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for NA-228, Malik Pahar Khan for NA-233, Liaqat Ali Jatoi for NA-234, Karim Ali Jatoi for NA-235, Saif ur Rehman for NA-242, Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi for NA-244 and Dr Arif Alvi for NA-247.

The board also finalized candidates for some of the Sindh Assembly seats. Shaharyar Khan Shar has been finalised for PS-18, Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Khan for PS-21, Ghulam Ali Abbas for PS-22, Ghulam Shah Mardan for PS-23, Asghar Ali for PS-52, Dost Mohammad for PS-53, Umaid Ali Junejo for PS-67, Mohammad Altaf Nizamani for PS-68, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for PS-69, Zaib Nisa for PS-78, Ahsan Ali Jatoi for PS-83, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi for PS-84-, Ashique Ali Zounr for PS-85, Bandah Ali Leghari for PS-86, Haleem Adil Shaikh for PS-99, Khurram Sher Zaman for PS-110 and Imran Ismail for PS-111.

Meanwhile, Khan expelled Farooq Bandiyal from the party. The party confirmed via its official Twitter account, saying that “there is no place for convicted criminals in the PTI.” Earlier, the PTI chairman took notice of the reports suggesting that a convicted criminal recently joined his party, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday. He said that a one-member committee comprising Naeemul Haque had been constituted to probe the matter, which would present all the facts to the PTI chief within three days. “Tehreek-e-Insaf will not compromise on moral standards in any case,” Chaudhry said.

Reports on the social media alleged that Bandiyal had been involved in a robbery and a rape at the residence of renowned actress Shabnam. Bandiyal was also sentenced to death for his involvement in the robbery and the rape case during the reign of Zia-ul-Haq. The case surfaced in 1978. Two days back, Khan himself had included Bandiyal in the PTI by placing a party-coloured muffler on his shoulders.

our STAFF REPORT