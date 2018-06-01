Share:

SIALKOT:- The PTI and PML-Q have announced to make political alliance and seat-adjustment in Sialkot district ahead of the 2018 general elections.

PML-Q Sialkot General Secretary Ch Ansar Iqbal Baryar said that as per the local seat-adjustment, the PTI will leave open one constituency of National Assembly and one of Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district for PML-Q by not fielding its candidate.

However, the PML-Q will support PTI in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and 11 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly in the general elections.

PML-Q has announced four candidates including Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Ch Ansar Iqbal Baryar (former PML-Q backed MPAs), Ch Maqsud Ahmed Sulehria (former tehsil Nazim of Pasrur) and Ch Muhammad Saleem for this electoral race. It said out of these four candidates, the PML-Q will finalise only two candidates.