GUJRANWALA - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Thursday that health sector reforms have brought a pleasant change in government hospitals across Punjab province and now people of the province are enjoying modern healthcare facilities even in THQ hospitals.

“we have done sufficient development and public to won the next general election,” Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted while addressing the inauguration of reconstruction and renovation of THQ Hospital Kamoke, which was completed at a cost of Rs87 million.

The Punjab CM went to say that the PML-N government overcame energy crisis and there is no loadshedding even in such a scorching weather. “We eradicated terrorism from the country and today terrorists find no place to hide,” he pointed out, adding that the Punjab government executed mega projects throughout the province, having no parallel in the history. “Gujranwala has witnessed great development like construction of Aziz interchange completed with a cost of Rs7 billion, which is one of the many mega projects executed in the district particularly,” he explained.

Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at political rivals, saying the opponents have nothing to show and the public is well aware of this fact. “The nation is well aware about the positive and negative political figures and the public would give the PML-N heavy mandate again to serve the country for the next five years as well,” he expressed his hope.

Punjab Primary Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal and local parliamentarians also attended the ceremony. The Punjab CM said that in the current year, medicines worth Rs6 billion have been provided by the Punjab government to government hospitals while up-gradation of labs, purchase of necessary machinery and appointment of doctors and paramedical staff have also been ensured in all hospitals across the province to guarantee quality healthcare delivery to the masses. Shehbaz Sharif warned that any effort to delay general election would not be let succeeded. “Free, fair, impartial and in time elections is the demand of all political parties and the entire nation backs this demand,” he underlined.