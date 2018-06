Share:

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued new currency notes worth Rs 350 billion to banks for providing them to the customers and common people on occasion of Eid. According to SBP spokesperson, new currency notes worth Rs 342 billion were issued to the customers on Eid ul Fitr last year. The volume of new currency notes to be provided to the customers on the auspicious occasion of Eid is likely to surpass Rs 350 billion this year.–Online