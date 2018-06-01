Share:

LAHORE - The country’s top court Thursday expressed serious concerns over non-implementation of its order in Asghar Khan case, directing the government to convene the cabinet meeting today and decide the action in the light of the court verdict.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Gulzar Ahmad, was hearing the case at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The SC, on May 8, had given one-week time to the federal government to convene a meeting of the cabinet to decide the action in the light of the SC verdict. “Why was the cabinet meeting not called to decide the action?” CJP Nisar questioned.

The bench directed the government to submit its report regarding the cabinet meeting Friday (today).

A federal law officer prayed to the court to give more time for implementation of the verdict on which the court observed that the matter was of sensitive nature and the government was showing no concern.

Previously, the CJP had remarked the court had announced its order in the case, rejecting review petitions of former army chief Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence DG Lt-Gen (r) Asad Durrani accused of illegally influencing the 1990 elections.

Chief Justice Nisar also observed it is the government’s job to determine in which court former army officers are to be tried. The investigation has yet to be finalised as the FIA DG appeared before the court and said they had still been investigating the matter.

On October 19, 2012, a Supreme Court bench, headed by former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, directed the government to take action against Beg and Durrani for distributing millions of rupees among politicians against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ahead of the 1990 general elections.

The SC had also asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter against the politicians, including Nawaz Sharif, who had allegedly received money to spend on election campaign in the general elections of 1990.