ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) Thursday signed an MoU at the SECP head office.

Shauzab Ali, commissioner Investor Education and International Relations SECP, and Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director PCI, signed the MoU. The MoU will enable both parties to conduct researches on topics related to CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiatives. In addition, joint seminars will be conducted in particular on savings and investments, financial literacy and company incorporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shauzab Ali highlighted various investor education initiatives under the SECP Jamapunji investor education campaign. He stressed upon the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship in the vibrant business environment in Pakistan and offered PCI to work with SECP to develop an innovative approach for enhanced investor awareness impact collectively. He also made a specific reference to the significance of this MoU in the context of China’s important and growing investment in the financial sector and capital markets of Pakistan.

Ms Khalida Habib, SECP’s executive director, shed light on the objective and importance of SECP’s investor education programme. She said that through collaboration, joint initiatives can be carried out where professionals and the youth can be engaged to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed expressed the PCI’s commitment to collaborate with SECP for the shared objective of enhanced investor awareness particularly in context of CPEC.

He also offered the SECP to participate in the PCI’s electronic media infinitives for investor awareness.