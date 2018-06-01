Share:

LAHORE - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned Shaheen Airline management to deposit its outstanding dues failing which its flight operation would be suspended from Friday onward.

A senior officer of CAA seeking anonymity said that operation services of the airline have already been suspended partially like Avio bridges are not being provided to the airline planes and passengers were being boarded by transporting them by buses to the planes. But on Thursday a verbal warning has been issued to the airline management to pay the dues to avoid any inconvenience.

Earlier Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also asked the CAA to suspend local flight operations of Shaheen Air for its failure to pay Federal Excise Duty (FED) amounting to millions of rupees. The FBR has also directed a bank to attach all the accounts of the company with immediate effect.

According to a letter sent to the CAA Director General, an amount of Rs 521.397 million is recoverable from the Shaheen Air International Limited under Federal Excise Act 2005. The Federal Excise Duty payable for the month of March, 2018 has not been paid up to due date which is 15-05-2018, the letter said.

Beside suspending the flight operations, the FBR has also directed a bank to attach accounts of the airline with immediate effect and also "keep all Pak Rupees Bank accounts attached" of the Shaheen Air till it pays the government dues. The spokesperson for the Shaheen Air International (SAI) was not available to comment upon the situation.