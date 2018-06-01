Share:

KARACHI - The outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan held a meeting to finalise the name of suitable person for the slot of caretaker CM on Thursday.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) sources privy to the development claimed that fresh name which was not in the list of both sides could be announced after the meeting of Murad and Izhar.

The outgoing CM and opposition leader had first met on Monday right after the last sitting of the Sindh Assembly and discussed several names but failed to make consensus on any of them.

Both the leaders had agreed to hold such meetings in remaining days to finalise the name of suitable person for the caretaker setup chief and the cabinet in the province.

Murad after consulting the party leadership had came up with the names of Justice (r) Ghulam Sarwer Korai, Dr Younus Soomro, Engineer Hamir Soomro and Ghulam Ali Pasha.

The opposition leader had proposed the name of MQM-P nominee Aftab Sheikh and Ghous Ali Shah, who was nominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had also presented it two names for chief minister slot in the interim provincial setup by proposing the names of Justice (r) Ameer Hani Muslim and former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Fazlur Rehman.

As per rules, if the leader of the house and the leader of opposition could not reach consensus, then the matter would be sent to the assembly speaker for constituting a parliamentary committee comprising lawmakers from treasury and opposition sides.

If the committee fails to find the caretaker CM too, the matter would be decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan. In the meantime, Murad would continue to serve as the chief executive of the province.