The cricket world has tilted following the release of Al Jazeera’s condemning sting documentary on pitch-fixing in test matches featuring heavyweights like India and Australia complicit in such delinquencies.

Where the International Cricket Council (ICC) insists that its investigation is being hampered by the channel’s refusal to share evidence, it is obvious that the organization and its auxiliary unit, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), bears the onus for its lapse in weeding out and tackling corruption. The organization is quick to decry the channels lack of cooperation, and is more focused on defending itself through the quagmire of allegations, rather than probing into them fully.

Yet setting a laudable precedent that might stir a wave of similar demonstrations by cricket boards across the globe, Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended a player and a groundsman who were featured in the Al Jazeera documentary. World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga got right into the crux of the matter, accusing the ICC of undermining the game by not doing its job judiciously. His words bared the reality of corruption in cricket which extends from the players to the topmost echelons of cricket authorities and boards. Such exposés and scandals only succeed in reprimanding the players accused while the real cricket kingpins remain unscathed. His assertion that players cannot change the outcome of a Test match unless they had backing from superiors is irrefutable and calls for a delineation of how deeply such corruption infiltrates into the machinations of cricket as an institution.

It should be proposed that any approval for tournaments should require the prerequisite of the ICC setting up an anti-corruption unit. With the global audience for cricket dwindling largely due to rampant corruption allegations, it is the role of the ICC to make hard and resolute decisions and root out corruption from its core, regardless of the blowback.