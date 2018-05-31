Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has now in the real danger of becoming known as the party of U-turns. In the last five years, the masses have witnessed the party go back and forth on their stance and confuse the population along with their supporters even more. The recent addition to the list is the retraction on the name of former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab. Mr Khosa himself then recused himself from the post because this withdrawal makes him a controversial personality and he is not ready to attach that label to his name. It is an embarrassing situation for the party to backtrack from their own suggestion and highlights how the choices they make are not well thought out, which is why they have to resort to such seemingly whimsical changes of heart.

The fact that Mr Khosa was contacted by the party and informed that they trust him with the post, but now the party is levelling allegations against him. Another classic PTI move; people remain favourites as long as they are towing the same narrative, as soon as that changes the allegations against them also come to the forefront. The real problem is, the party is yet to give a single credible reason for changing its decision. The “public reaction” excuse – which indecently was overwhelmingly positive – has never been explained, and the brittleness of the party in front of public opinion is a worry on its own.

One can say that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Rana Sanaullah’s claims that PTI was not serious about this appointment are based on some facts because the rest of the authorities involved had already sent out an appointment summary of Mr Khosa to the governor house. No one can comprehend why this name was taken back, however, many just say that it is an indulgence in childish politics and rightly so - a party which does not do its research and keeps on changing its decision based on public reactions can only be nonchalant about the system in place.

This delays the caretaker setup even more and prevents the preparations for the upcoming general elections. Legally, once the name has been sent to the governor house it cannot be taken back and that should be the only option available to the party at the moment which did not think through its decision of nominating a caretaker CM.