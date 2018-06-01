Share:

PERTH:- Former Test batsman Adam Voges has replaced Justin Langer as new head coach of Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, officials said Thursday. The 38-year-old, a former WA captain who led the Scorchers to two of their three Big Bash League titles, takes over from Langer, who is now in charge of national team. "We already have strong foundations in WA and I'm looking forward to building on them, the values, the structures and the people are all excellent," he said. "The high-performance staff are some of the best in the country, even in the world."–AFP