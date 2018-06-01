Share:

ISLAMABAD: Amid the gruelling heat and the holy month of Ramazan, the residents of various parts of Islamabad are experiencing an acute shortage of drinking water, mushrooming of illegal water boring, wastage of water and illegal water connections that have deepened the water crisis in the city.

Though water shortages have become a permanent headache for the residents of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been ignoring its backup water tanker service. Residents of Islamabad have accused the authorities of being indifferent to their problems and of having paid no heed to their repeated requests. “Imagine my despair when I opened the tap to wash myself for the prayer after sehri last night and not a single drop came out,” said Ali Anwar.

“The situation is awful. Can you imagine how badly this has affected our lives, especially during Ramazan?” said Shama Javed, a housewife. “I have registered complaints about the water supply issue, but officials always say I have to wait,” said another resident.

An inquiry official at the F-6 office said that, “We send tankers to different offices considering their demand. In sector F-6, we get almost 100 water-related complaints every day. We try to manage and send tankers to those who register complaints.” The inquiry official at the G-7 office said “We only have one tanker and around 30 to 50 complaints are registered with the office daily”. An official of the Water Directorate of the CDA said that the ongoing load shedding, depletion of ground water and equipment malfunction of deep tube wells are the main reasons behind the crisis.–APP

Subsidised prices set for all products at UTC outlets

RAWALPINDI: All essential products are available in abundance at special subsidized prices at all outlets of Utility Stores Corporation (UTC) in the city during Ramazan. The Ramazan package announced by federal government has been applicable on all the utility stores since May 14, 2018. These views were expressed by Regional Manager Utility Stores Rawalpindi Syed Mehboob Ali Bukhari while talking to the media after visiting various stores here on Thursday.–Staff Reporter

He said, following the instructions of Managing Director (MD) Utility Stores Syed Habib Ur Rehman Gilani, the products, including food and edibles ,are being sold to people for domestic consumption at approved special discounted rates as announced by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said there was no shortage of any products as being reported in the media, he further said there may be a slight delay in supply but the question of shortage did not arise at all. He said one person should buy products for one family not for commercial purpose or stock. He said special teams had also been constituted which were conducting a series of surprise visits to various outlets in the city to monitor the quality of products, its prices and availability. Regional Manager Utility Stores Rawalpindi Syed Mehboob Ali Bukhari expressed his satisfaction over enough stock of edibles in Utility Stores to cater the needs of consumers during the sacred month of Ramazan.