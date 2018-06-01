Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Police claimed on Thursday to have resolved the mystery of a local landlord’s blind murder who went missing about two weeks ago and could not be found.

Police investigation revealed that the landlord namely Azhar Shah was killed and thrown into BS Link Canal by his wife Irshad Bibi who, with the connivance of her nephew Israr Shah, intended to sell her husband’s land for money to have a luxurious life.

During a press conference here, Depalpur ASP Nausherwan Chandiyo, Hujra Shah Muqeem police SHO Nawab Ali Dogar and In-charge investigation Shafiq Bhatti said that Azhar Shah was a small landlord whose wife Irshad Bibi wanted him to sell his land and cattle, leave the village and have a luxurious life somewhere else. But Azhar Shah refused to do so. So, she connived with her nephew Israr Shah to kill her husband. About two weeks ago, they intoxicated Azhar at night, took him to BS Link and threw him into it near Qila Sida Singh.

Later, Irshad Bibi tried to implicate her husband’s brothers into a fake murder case. But Hujra Shah Muqeem police SHO Nawab Ali Dogar suspected the matter and looked deeply into it. After initial investigation, a case was registered on a complaint of Azhar’s brother Azam Shah on the orders of Depalpur ASP Nausherwan Chandiyo. Police then launched thorough investigation into the case and found Irshad Bibi and her nephew Israr Shah guilty of the murder. Police arrested both and they confessed to the crime.

They were also presented to media in the press conference.

The police officers told the media that Israr Shah was a serial offender and had been in jail several times for criminal charges. He became blind in his lust for money and killed her aunt’s husband to acquire his wealth.

Police said that Azhar’s body could not be recovered. They added that a mutilated body was found near Haveli Lakha and its DNA had been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. They also vowed to produce a challan against the accused in court to pursue a legal action against them.