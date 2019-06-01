Share:

MULTAN - Chairman Awam Raaj Party and former MNA Jamshed Dasti has said that Imran Khan’s all claims have turned out false, adding that he will take to the roads after Eid against government.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said that the resident of South Punjab wanted a full functional province and not mere secretariat. He said that Imran Khan gave the lollypop of secretariat to the people of South Punjab. He declared that he would start agitation against the government along with his workers and wage jihad against price hike, poverty and unemployment caused by the current government. He warned that a technocrat government could come if the current government did not mend its ways. He said that Imran Khan was continuously telling lies for the last one year and his government completely failed to deliver. He said that the country needed a strong local government system and presidential form of government as Imran Khan’s government had completely failed.

He anticipated that another tsunami of price hike would take place in the country after coming budget and people should not pin their expectation with the government. He added that the prices of electricity, petroleum and gas had already registered horrible hike while the government had given hints that it would further increase their rates in coming budget.

He said that the government had completely failed and the country was faced with serious financial crisis. He added that as soon as the country became a nuclear power, USA, India and Israel launched a series of conspiracies against it which were still underway. He said that the armed forces played an historic role in safeguarding national frontiers and clearing our tribal areas of terrorists. He said that all those criticizing Pak Army were traitors and they should be hanged.

He claimed that Zardari wants to become emperor of Sindh while Nawaz and Shehbaz want to break Pakistan and spend everything on Lahore. He claimed that Pakistan disintegrated due to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Bangladesh came into being. He said that Bilawal was working on West’s agenda and speaking the language of USA. He said that he did not see accountability of Zardari and Nawaz done. He maintained that it was unfortunate for the nation that now Bilawal, Hamza and Maryam would be their leaders.

He said that the wardens, excise, patrolling and local police set up naka at Chenab bridge and turned this place into a border. He alleged that the police personnel are busy in looting poor citizens. He said that it is unfortunate that Imran Khan made an ineligible person Chief Minister of country’s largest province.

He demanded introduction of presidential system in the country, death penalty for corruption and hanging of corrupt rulers.