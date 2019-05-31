Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 11 gamblers besides recovering Rs 59,000 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and held 11 gamblers namely Azeem Ahmed, Irfan, Latif Khan, Muhammad Naseem, Mubashir Hussain, Malik Umair Tahir, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Ramazan, Saif, Tanveer Khan and Nazir Ahmed who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs59,000 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession. Police also recovered 1200 grams charras from the possession of Saif who had remained a jail bird in different cases registered in Waris Khan, New Town and R A Bazaar police stations. Separate cases have been registered against accused while further investigation is underway.