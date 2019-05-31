Share:

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man stabbed two Israelis here on Friday morning before being shot dead by the police, local authorities said.

A police spokesman said in a statement sent to Xinhua that the suspect arrived at the Damascus Gate in east Jerusalem’s Old City and stabbed a man. He then continued by foot to the nearby Hurva Synagogue in the Old City and stabbed a teenager before being shot by the police.

Israel’s emergency medical service identified the injured as a man in his fifties, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and a 16-year-old boy, who sustained light stabbing injuries to his back.

The incident came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem with US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner, to discuss Trump’s peace plan.

The Palestinians reject the unpublished plan as it will not meet their demand for a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.