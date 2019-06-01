Share:

Rawalpindi-Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Friday distributed 257,000 health cards among the people of Rawalpindi district and said that the government fulfilled the promise to provide health facilities to the people in the province.

Addressing the function for awarding health cards at Topi Rakh Auditorium, the minister said that the people would get the facilities of medicines and operation through this card up to the limits of Rs700,000. She said that the card would be renewing every year and in this regard, the government will conduct the survey of the poverty and increase number of cards as per the results of survey. She said that the health card had been issued to low salary income so they would get medical treatment from private and government hospitals without paying any penny. He said that the number of the family members would be mentioned in the health cards and it can be used for people from child to old age people.

“The facility will be for C.T.Scan test to kidney dialysis. The transport charges will also be given by hospital administration to the patients,” she said.