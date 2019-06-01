Share:

LAHORE : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday arrested Aftab Iqbal Fatyana in land record tampering case after dismissal of his bail petition from the Lahore High Court.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Aftab Fatyana, who is brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Riaz Fatyana.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the ACE had registered a case against his client over tampering land record in Kamalia. It was alleged that the accused sold 52 acres land to the complainant but later showed him a lessee in the record by submitting fake documents.

He submitted that all the allegations levelled against his client were baseless and pleaded the court to grant him bail.

However, the ACE’s counsel submitted that the accused had tampered the record and he was found guilty during the investigations. The court was further apprised that the forensic report had confirmed that the accused had submitted fake documents. The court after hearing detailed arguments of the parties dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea.