TOBA TEK SINGH - An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested on Friday Aftab Fatyana, the elder brother MNA Riaz Fatyana after the LHC rejected confirmation of his pre-arrest bail.

ACE Assistant Director Wajid Ali Bharwana informed that a fraud case was registered by ACE against Aftab Fatyana and he was granted a pre-arrest bail by the LHC. He had appeared in the apex court for confirmation of already granted pre-arrest bail but the apex court rejected his plea. Upon which the ACE arrested him from teh LHC.

The ACE officer informed that in 2012, the accused had sold his 400 kanal farmland located in chak Mull Fatyana in Kamalia to one Ahmad Faraz but later fraudulently tampered with land record documents and showed that he had not sold his farmland. He prepared a fake document in which accused claimed that he had given said farmland to complainant Ahmad Fraz on contract. Mr Bharwana further stated that when documents were sent for forensic test they were proved fake.