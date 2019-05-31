Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rolled out the process of bringing about digital transformation in its services and academic network.

It aimed at inducting transparency and efficiency in the overall working and providing best possible services to its around 1.4 million students around the country at their door-step. In this connection, a Steering Committee for digital transformation of AIOU met here Friday to undertake necessary administrative and technical process.

It was in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum to turn the AIOU as a technology-based University through a gradual process. The meeting was attended by Deans and Head of various Services and Academic departments.

The process of automation and introduction of ‘State of the Art’ technology in admission, examination and other sectors is expected to be completed within a period one and half year. It was noted during the meeting that technology-based network is imperative for an effective distance learning system. There is dire need to apply computer-technology for properly monitoring and managing the huge academic network through 49 regional campuses countrywide.