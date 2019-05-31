Share:

LOS ANGELES - Business and economic leaders of US state of Arizona, reacted on Thursday to US President Donald Trump’s new Mexico tariff plan with harsh words, saying it is “a horrible policy.”

“I thought you were a businessman,” US Representative Ann Kirkpatrick from Arizona tweeted in a message directed at Trump, “This is a horrible policy and will have devastating impacts on our local economy. Why are you hurting our Southern Arizona small businesses? Our border is an asset not only in (my district) but the entire state of Arizona.”

The Democratic congresswoman came from Tuscon, a district spans much of the Grand Canyon State’s border with Mexico.

Sharing about 600 km border with Arizona, Mexico is the state’s largest export market, buying an average of 8.3 billion US dollars of the state’s exports annually, according to the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.