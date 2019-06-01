Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Beaconhouse School System, Pakistan’s largest education system, and the National Incubation Centre Islamabad, a premier state-of the art campus, recently held MoU signing ceremony in Islamabad.

Through this partnership, Beaconhouse and the National Incubation Centre aim to foster and establish entrepreneurial mindset in the young innovators of Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director Beaconhouse Group, and Parvez Abbasi, project director National Incubation Centre Islamabad.

Nassir Kasuri said, “Beaconhouse envisages imparting 21st century skills to its students from the very start of their educational journey at schools. We as educators have the responsibility to nurture and channelize the strength and abilities of our students and for that we need to move away from traditional learning style and focus on more hands on, project based style of learning. This partnership hopes to develop programmes for the incubation of entrepreneurial mind-set in students. It is our intention for future to have this collaboration raise the level of success that aspiring entrepreneurs are able to achieve.”