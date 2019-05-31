Share:

Amgen Inc., a company, manufacturing drugs through biotechnological processes in the year 2016 had a net income of US$ 7.72 billion. Other similar setups are strengthening the financial strengths of the United States of America and several developing countries through utilizing these bioeconomic resources. However, developing countries’ economies, in general, are deprived of such support as they have never pursued these resources seriously. Earning gap in the domain of bioeconomic between the have and have not of access to technological resources continue to widen irrespective of development in the information communication technologies that have substantially enhanced knowledge about the processes and procedures for establishing biotech-based companies like Amgen.

As a patriot and biotechnologist having served at senior academic leadership position in Pakistan, United States of America and several other developed world countries, I had a mixed feeling about the news item “Pakistan will receive $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund”. Wishing there would have been an effort in the country to establish a couple of government-owned biotechnology-based companies exactly at the model of Amgen, and the revenue generated might have surpassed the national debt that government is compelled to accept. Pakistan geographical location offers better prospects for biotech medicine marketing under the umbrella of Halal products. We are in the closet proximity of Muslim world a unique advantage.

In general, there are three major biotech avenues coded with the colors green, white, and red, providing economic benefits. The green depicts benefits through implementing plant biotechnology, white for industrial productions through biological methods and red deals with the newly emerging discipline in human health the biomedicine. The developed nations have reaped the benefits of all three biotechnology domains under the umbrella of techno-economic initiatives that involved innovative scientific inventions strongly interconnected with economic benefits. Pakistan due to its climatic diversities and being an agrarian economy can benefit from all three domains of biotechnologies.

My stance is that the survival of Pakistan is linked with biotech-based economy. Fortunately, we have enough workforce looking for opportunities to work in this domain. In the past, the planning process in higher education sector no doubt paid attention to get enough biotechnologists, however, relatively lesser attention was given to establish necessary infrastructure required for generating proof of concept in the form of outcome-based research work that can gain the confidence of investors within the country and abroad. It is being hoped that newly established Task Force on Technology-Driven Knowledge Economy will have a pivotal role in creating sophisticated small biotechnology setups based on the existing knowledge in the government sector for their ultimate transfer to the industrialists who are eagerly waiting for such opportunities. In the current article, I took a start from one company revenue that exceeds 7 billion US$ and imagine if in government sector mini replica of biotech-based medicine are available to investors and few companies are established in Pakistan at appropriate locations, our economy will survive and thrive putting us on the passage to progress and prosperity.

My assertion and strong faith in the biotech-based economy is based on a robust knowledge-based data setup. Besides several other convincing reports, a scientific paper in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Biotechnology March 2016 issue is worth reading. According to this paper, in the year 2012, the biotech sector contributed to the US economy >2% of the gross domestic product with a value exceeding $324 billion. Further splitting of these earning revealed $91 billion from biologics (biopharmaceuticals and other biological products); agriculture $128 billion and $105 B from industrial product including biofuels and allied biochemicals/biomaterials. Convincing evidence exists that annual growth in the biotech sector exceeded 10% higher than the national economic growth. Experts believe that the contribution of biotech in the US economy is above 5%, as in the US, there has been industrial mergers and acquisition of high-tech companies. Like if some bigger giant has acquired a biotech company that company loses its identity. The merger and acquisition of Genentech a California based biotech company is pertinent example. Furthermore, the North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) does not have appropriate classification coding to include the exact contribution of the biotech industry in the US economy.

Besides the Americas, other smart nations of the world are also benefitting from the economy-boosting opportunities biotech offers. The paradigm of BIOPOLIS is Singapore could be worth following by the country Task Force on Technology-Driven Knowledge Economy and the higher education system. This biotech-based center significantly contributes towards Singapore GDP (>6%) with an annual output exceeding $23 billion.

Based on the economic value of the biotech industry and impressive growth precedence, I will humbly submit to the Task Force on Technology-Driven Knowledge Economy to involve all the stakeholders through a more extensive consultative process and pay attention towards pursuing the case of biotech industrialization on a priority basis. Pakistan needs highly sustainable economic growth as of yesterday, and here is the opportunity to be seized. It will be ideal to have open debate sessions with biotechnologist in the National and Provincial Assemblies and various chambers of commerce for gaining their ultimate support to popularize general biotech industrialization and associated economic benefits.