LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the eve of Eid.

Addressing a video link meeting of all deputy commissioners here on Friday, the chief secretary said that protection of life and property of people was the core responsibility of the government. “Security plan for Eid be finalized in consultation with district vigilance committees and stakeholders,” he told officers.

He said that special attention should be paid to the security of mosques, imambarghahs, Eid congregations and civil and police officers should keep close coordination for implementing the security plan in letter and spirit. He also issued instructions regarding cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid.

He mentioned that Pakistanis expatriates were an asset to the country adding that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab should be extended full cooperation in resolving their problems and their pending cases should be disposed of on priority.

He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal. He said that Pakistan Citizen Portal would go a long way in improving governance as it not only helps resolve people’s problems but it was also a source to know about public opinion. He added that he would regularly review progress in this regard.

Another direction was about achieving targets of water tax collection.

Secretary Implementation and Coordination Masood Mukhtar briefed the meeting that focal persons had been appointed in all the provincial departments as well as in offices of deputy commissioners regarding Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said that resolution of complaints was monitored on a daily basis and a special cell had been established in Chief Secretary’s Office for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, commissioner Lahore Division, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned.