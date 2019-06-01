Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan for restoration of dysfunction water supply plants projects and their conversion to solar energy.

He was presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat. It was decided in the meeting to allocate Rs200 million for conversion of existing water supply schemes to solar energy.

The chief secretary said that provision of clean drinking to people was top priority of the government, adding that, like cities, steps are being taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to rural areas as well.

He directed the secretary housing that proper planning be done for success of such projects of public importance in future. He said that Water and Power Division should be approached for restoration of water supply schemes, which are non-functional only due to unavailability of electricity or faulty transformers.

The meeting was attended by chairman Planning and Development, secretaries of different departments including finance, irrigation, local government, managing directors of WASA of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and officers concerned.