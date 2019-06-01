Share:

LAHORE - A rickshaw driver died in hospital on Friday, almost one and half month after he was shot at and wounded during clash over drinking cold water from a roadside cooler in Township.

The deceased, identified as Amir, was the breadwinner for his family.

Police sources said a private security guard clashed with the rickshaw driver when the latter tried to drink cold water from a cooler installed outside a bakery near Akbar Chowk some six weeks ago.

The bakery owner, named by police as Zahid Butt, came out his shop and the guard opened fire the driver after a brief altercation.

Security guard, Tahir Bhatti, had stopped the man when he attempted to use the cooler to drink water without getting prior permission.

As a result, they exchanged harsh words over the issue. Meanwhile, the shop owner came out and his guard opened straight fire on the rickshaw driver. Amir was rushed to a hospital with serious wounds where he expired on Friday. The police handed over the body to the family after the autopsy.

The Township police also added section 302 of the PPC to the FIR registered against the shop owner and the guard. Police sources revealed the guard fled instantly after the shooting. Also, the bakery owner is said to be at large.

The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.