KARACHI-Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has authorised Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to collect electricity duty from power distribution companies from next financial year and also approved appointment of a well reputed auditor to audit and reconcile the accounts for previous years.

He took this decision on Friday while presiding over a meeting here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah and other concerned officers.

The chief minister worked out the units the K-Electric billed the consumers during 2015-16 and calculated an amount of Rs2.4 billion have collected under electricity duty on behalf of Sindh government and this amount must have increased in subsequent years till this year. “But, we have not received a single penny so far,” he said.

He also directed Energy Minister to appoint an auditor to audit the accounts of the power distribution companies, K-E, Hesco and Sepco to work out the amount they have to pay to Sindh government.

The chief minister also constituted three-member committee comprising Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan and Secretary Finance Najam Shah to hold a meeting with Governor State Bank and request him to direct commercial banks accepting electricity bills to deposit Electricity Duty directly in Sindh government’s account. Meanwhile, SRB after amendment in its law would deal it directly with powers distribution companies.

The chief minister directed SRB to propose amendment its law so that it could be authorised to collect, audit and reconcile electricity duty counts.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over another meeting of Board of Revenue approved a plan of e-stamp duty project which would be started from next financial year.

The meeting was attended by Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboobzaman, Senior member BoR Shams Soomro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and other concerned officers.

The chief minister was told that their annual collection came to Rs10 billion. At this the chief minister said that there were pilferages in Stamp Duty because it was being done manually. He directed Minister Revenue to start E-stamp Duty and their collection would be double.

Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob told the chief minister that NADRA was their consultant to start e-Stamp duty. At this the chief minister said that let the NADRA develop a software for the BOR meanwhile the e-stamp duty system introduced by the Punjab government may be replicated.

Senior Member Board of Revenue told the chief minister that the FBR has imposed ban on purchase of over Rs4 million property by non-filers. This restriction has brought the transactions almost at standstill.

The chief minister directed SRB Chairman to meet with Senior Member Board of Revenue and discuss and decide ways and means of increasing revenue collection, particularly the agriculture tax.