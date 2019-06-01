Share:

Construction activities on Mohmand Dam and its connecting roads are speedily underway after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan performed its groundbreaking.

The dam costing Rs309 billion will be completed in 5.8 years. It will provide employment to more than 6000 people and will irrigate 17000 square kilometer land.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Muzammil Hussain and jirga of area’s notables visited the project site to inspect construction work on the roads on both banks of River Swat.

“In addition to making lucrative compensation to the affectees for their land and assets, a sum of Rs.4.61 billion will also be spent for development of the project area as confidence building measures (CBMs) with special focus on education, health, water supply, roads, plantation and fish hatcheries,” the Wapda chief said.