RAWALPINDI - Acting Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Central Rescue Station of Rescue 1122 at Chandni Chowk and distributed Eidi and gift hampers among families of martyrs on Friday.

Dr Abdur Rahman, District Emergency Officer in detail briefed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa about Rescue 1122’s operational capacity.

DC met with rescuers and appreciated the operational capacity of Rescue 1122’s Emergency Medical Technicians and specially fire fighters whom are doing fire fighting with fasting in the holy month of Ramazan.

Before Eid ul Fitr Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa distributed Rs20,000 each and gift hampers among the families of martyrs at Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi to remember them on Eid celebrations.

Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi pay rich tribute to the families of Martyrs [Musa Lodhi Shaheed(CTWO) Kashif Anar Abbasi (LFR) Shaheed (EMT), Danish Anar Abbasi Shaheed (CTWO), Zulfiqar Abbasi Shaheed (EMT) and Naeem Asif Shaheed (LFR)].

Furthermore, Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer thanked the Deputy Commissioner for his arrival and acknowledging the sacrifices of martyrs of Rescue 1122 who laid their lives in the line of duty.